Of Monsters and Men announces fall North American tour

Of Monsters and Men will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Fever Dream.

The headlining trek begins September 4 in Washington, D.C., and will conclude September 28 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17 via OfMonstersandMen.com.

Fever Dream, the follow-up to 2015’s Beneath the Skin, is due out July 26. It features the lead single “Alligator,” which the Icelandic folk rockers will perform on NBC’s The Tonight Show this Wednesday, May 15.

Here are Of Monsters and Men’s North American tour dates:

9/4 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

9/5 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

9/7 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

9/8 — Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/10 — Philadelphia, PA, The Met

9/11 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

9/13 — Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

9/14 — Minneapolis, MN, Surly Brewing Festival Field

9/16 — Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

9/17 — Ogden, UT, Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

9/19 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

9/21 — Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival

9/22 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

9/23 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

9/24 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

9/26 — Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

9/27 — Portland, OR, Edgefield

9/28 — Vancouver, BC, UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

