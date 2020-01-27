Ocean acidification is impacting Oregon Dungeness crabs
Last week, researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a study that shows corrosive ocean waters are damaging the shells of larval Dungeness crabs on the Oregon coast. As carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is absorbed by the ocean, the water becomes more acidic. And as fossil fuel use continues to pump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the damage is coming decades earlier than expected. The ocean absorbs as much as 25% of human-made carbon dioxide.
