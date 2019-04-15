Now we know what happened to Ed Sheeran’s “Game of Thrones” character

(SPOILERS) People who hated the fact that Ed Sheeran guest-starred on Game of Thrones last season as a Lannister solider finally got some satisfaction last night — as his fate was seemingly revealed in the season eight opener.

One scene took place in a brothel, where Bronn was frolicking with three prostitutes. Instead of focusing on the task at hand, though, all three women started discussing Dany and her dragons, and how they roasted a bunch of Lannister troops last season, including some of the girls’ favorite guys.

“That boy Eddie?” says one prostitute.

“The ginger?” another asks.

The first replied, “Came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

“How do you sleep with no eyelids?” asked another.

While nobody connected with the show has confirmed that it was Ed’s character the women were referring to, it’s pretty obvious.

Last year, Ed told Buzzfeed, “I know what Game of Thrones fans hoped happened to my character. I’m sure they think my character got brutally, brutally murdered, but I think my character is still out there…I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

Evidently, being alive but horribly burned was deemed a suitable punishment for Ed’s presence on the show. So far, Ed hasn’t chimed in, likely because he’s on tour in Asia and hasn’t had a chance to watch yet.

