Now that the sun is out, protect your skin with safe sunscreens

We finally made it to summer and the sun is coming on strong, so make sure you protect your skin when you’re outside! With all of that sunscreen going on our sun-starved skin, it’s important that you choose sunscreen without harmful chemicals. Biodegradable or reef-safe sunscreens are best for your skin and the environment. Neither of these contain chemicals that are known to be dangerous to coral reefs, plant life and wildlife. There are no sunscreens that’ve been proven to be completely reef-friendly, but products with titanium oxide or zinc oxide (national mineral ingredients) have not been found to harm corals. And it’s not just important when you’re in the ocean, river water and lake water often end up in oceans.
Read more here and here’s a link for specific brands.