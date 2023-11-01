101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

“Now And Then-The Last Beatles Song” Documentary Film

Source: YouTube

A 12-minute “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song” documentary filmwritten and directed by Oliver Murray, debuted Today, November 1st. This poignant short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.*

NOW AND THEN” TO BE RELEASED WORLDWIDE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2023

You will hear it on 101-9 KINK at 7:30am 11/02/2023

 

 

*Credit: Capitol Music Group

