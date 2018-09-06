Not a lot of options for old clothing

What do you do with old clothing? Each fall we go through our boys’ clothes to get them set for the school year. Luckily with two boys, we can hand down from one to the other. When they leave our house I reach out to friends with kids younger than ours to stock their drawers or donate them. Unfortunately it’s not easy to recycle clothing, it’s still an industry that’s undeveloped. But there are ways to keep them out of the landfill. One thing to do is to repair clothes that still have a lot of life left. My sister is not handy but she knows I am and just gave me two cashmere sweaters that have a few holes in them. I’ve been darning them like I do with my wool clothes that get holes in them. Some manufacturers accept back their own worn clothing, repair them and then sell them. My favorites include Patagonia, REI and Eileen Fisher. If you’ve got jeans past their prime, there’s a Blue Jeans GO Green program that accepts your old denim and turns it into insulation.

