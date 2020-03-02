Not a bad idea to prepare for possible COVID-19 caused disruption
Though I’m not panicked, with two kids in school, I am preparing for a possible disruption in our daily life because of the Coronavirus. So, what am I stocking up on? Non-perishable healthy foods like grains, beans, pastas, oatmeal and coffee. Lots of coffee. We have our over-the-counter pain meds ready and with athletes in the house, plenty of powdered gatorade. I don’t bother with hand sanitizer, but I do have plenty of soaps. And last week I planted some veggie starts and seeds. Don’t forget the chocolate too!
