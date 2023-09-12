Non-Verbal Kid Speaks To Mom For The Very First Time!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. You’ve really gotta see this to appreciate it. The look on the mom’s face is everything: There’s a 14-second video making the rounds of a non-verbal kid with autism speaking to his mom for the first time. She said “good morning” to him, and he said it back twice. (Here’s the video.)

2. A guy in Boston smashed a world record Saturday by bouncing over 115,000 times on a pogo stick without stopping. The previous record was just over 88,000. It was part of a charity event that raised more than $10,000 for veterans.

3. This is something you see in movies, but real life? A cop in England helped catch a burglar on Friday after a little kid let the cop commandeer his bike. They promised to return it, and did. (Here’s a photo.)

-Mitch-

