Noel Gallagher Would Like to Do a Covers Album
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Noel Gallagher might be turning to other songwriters for his next project.
The ex-Oasis guitarist tells the Daily Star, “I’d like to do a covers album. Now [that] I’m going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time, there’s no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.”
So what might he tackle? “I would do a good ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ by Burt Bacharach, ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack.”
Gallagher has a long history of recording covers — during his time in Oasis he sang lead on versions of David Bowie‘s “Heroes” and The Beatles’ “You’ve Got to Hire Your Love Away” and “Help.”