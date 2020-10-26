      Weather Alert

Noah Cyrus Teams Up with Miley for Duet

Miley and Noah Cyrus have probably been singing together in private since they were kids — but they’ve finally let the rest of the world in on their harmonies by releasing a duet.

The singing siblings just dropped a live version of Noah’s cheeky “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,” taken from Miley’s performance of the song as part of her MTV-sponsored Backyard Sessions.

Noah also confirmed that she’s well into work on her first full-length album, which should be out in early 2021.

