This time of year can bring about a lot of waste, limiting that waste requires mindfulness. In walks No Waste November and even though we’re almost two weeks into the month, you can still participate. Here are a few of the ways you can limit your waste. First, recycle everything that can be recycled. If you’re not sure, check out Green Tips. Second, plan meals around what you have in your fridge and freezer, and don’t be a stranger to leftovers. Unplug items that aren’t in use, turn off lights and walk to close destinations. Another way to reduce waste is to ignore the urge to buy more of what you already have.

No Waste November