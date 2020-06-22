No Thank You, President

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
The late Tom Petty‘s family has sent a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign after his song “I Won’t Back Down” was used at the President’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.
In a statement, Petty’s estate — his daughters Adria and Annakim, his ex-wife Jane, and his widow Dana — chided Trump for running a “campaign of hate” and said both they and Tom “firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.” Petty, they said, “liked to bring people together.” They said that while they feel everyone is entitled to vote as they like, the “Petty family doesn’t stand for” the Trump campaign’s ideals.
During Petty’s lifetime, he sent sent cease-and-desist orders twice to political campaigns that he did not feel should be using his songs at their rallies, stopping George W. Bush from using “I Won’t Back Down” and Congresswoman Michelle Bachman from playing “American Girl.”
Heartbreakers keyboard Benmont Tench posted in agreement with the Petty family and added, “I in no way approve of Trump even whistling anything associated with our band. I hope that’s clear enough.” President Trump has not yet commented on the cease-and-desist order or the statement. (Rolling Stone)