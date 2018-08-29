Want to improve your physical and mental health, save money and lower stress? Hop on a bike. Two new European studies looked at different modes of transportation including cars, motorcycles, public transportation, bikes, e-bikes and walking and found cycling yields the best results for overall health and well-being with walking coming in second. The study also showed evidence that walking and cycling make people interact socially more than other modes of transportation. The second study showed that residents who switched from driving to cycling lost an average of one and a half pounds. The study concluded that by promoting cycling, communities could help fight obesity and promote better health in their residents, and tackle air pollution.

No surprise, cycling is the healthiest way to get around