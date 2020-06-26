No More Rumors, Adele Album Delayed
Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Adele fans are going to have to wait another year to her.
The album had been rumored to be coming out in September after her manager, Jonathan Dickins, said in an interview at the start of 2020 that he expected it out before the end of the year. Now Dickins has backed off that timeline, telling Music Week, “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready. We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”
Adele’s last album was 25 in 2015.