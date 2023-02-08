101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

No, it’s not too early to start planting in your garden!

It may be early in the year, but it’s not too early to start planting in your vegetable garden. You can start putting pea seeds into the ground now, and in a few weeks, greens like spinach and kale can be planted. It’s probably too early to plant lettuce outside, but I’ve started some from seed inside. I found the garlic cloves that I forgot to plant last fall and it turns out, February is a great time to get them into the ground. If you’re wondering about the timing of what to plant when, Portland Nursery has a great guide on their website.

Portland Nursery Vegetable Calendar 

Portland Nursery

