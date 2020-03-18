No Coronavirus Downtime, Billie Eilish Gets to Work on Next Album
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Billie Eilish and Finneas have started work on Billie’s sophomore album, and Finneas says the process isn’t changing from the way they made her first one.
The Producer of the Year Grammy-winner tells Vulture that Billie’s debut album, When We All Go to Sleep, Where Do We Go?, was “pretty pure in its intention.” He says they “didn’t set out to write a darling album,” they only wanted “to make an album that we liked, to play live,” and he thinks “that’s all we’re gonna do for the second.”
He feels that the best thing they can do for her sophomore album is “stay out of our own way.”