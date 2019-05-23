Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic to participate in Reddit AMA

If you have any questions for Krist Novoselic, here’s your opportunity to ask them.

The Nirvana bassist will participate in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session on Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. PT. So if you can’t think of anything to ask him now, you have over a week to come up with something.

Novoselic is the second major Nirvana figure to do an AMA recently, following the band’s manager Danny Goldberg, who wrote the new Kurt Cobain book Serving the Servant.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.