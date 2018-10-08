Nirvana reunites at Cal Jam, rocks “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and other classic songs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com

As they’d hinted before the weekend, the former members of Nirvana did indeed reunite Saturday night at the Cal Jam festival in San Bernardino, CA.

As Billboard reports, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, along with Joan Jett and Deer Tick’s John McCauley, teamed up for a six-song set which closed out the festival.  You can watch fan-shot video of the performances now on YouTube.

The set included “Breed,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “All Apologies,” “Serve the Servants,” “Scentless Apprentice” and “In Bloom.”  Jett sang lead on the first three songs, while McCauley sang the latter three.  As previously reported, Jett and McCauley performed with the Nirvana members in 2014 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to Billboard, Novoselic told the crowd, “I just wanna hear a big cheer for somebody. I wanna hear a big cheer for Kurt Cobain.”

The reunion was easy to arrange, given that Foo Fighters, Deer Tick and Novoselic’s band, Giants in the Trees, were all performing at Cal Jam, while Jett’s new documentary was screening at the festival too.

