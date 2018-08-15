Nine fruits and veggies that don’t go in the fridge

Want to keep your summer produce at its best and lasting longer. It’s important to know which ones do best in the fridge and which ones prefer the counter. If you’re picking a lot of tomatoes from your garden like I am, make sure you put them on the counter until you’re ready to use them and not the fridge. Tomatoes lose their flavor when they get stored in the fridge. While you’re at it, keep cucumbers, peppers and eggplants on the counter too. Go one step further with onions, garlic and potatoes, they like to be in cool, dry place, so store them in a pantry or basement. Summer fruits like peaches, plums and cherries get mealy and also lose their flavor when they’re stored in the fridge. And here’s one I didn’t know about, basil doesn’t like the fridge. Instead, treat it like cut flowers and put the stems in water, then leave it on the counter.

9 fruits and veggies that don’t go in the fridge