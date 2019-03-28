Nike will unveil a new sustainable-minded collection this summer. The Nike Plant Color Collection was inspired by alternative ways to make color, using plant-based dyes. The dyes will be featured on two shoes, the Air Max 95 and the Blazer Low. Textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of clean water globally, so this is a big step. The shoe company has two other sustainable releases this year combining recycled leather and excess Flyknit yarn that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill. And, according to their new Chief Sustainability Officer, the company will soon begin sourcing 100 renewable energy in Europe.

Nike’s new sustainable line

(photo courtesy of Nike)