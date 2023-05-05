NFL Player Takes 11-year-old Fan to Father Daughter Dance After Her Dad Unexpectedly Passes Away (And More Good News)

Source: YouTube

1. Delta just did its 12th annual “Delta Jet Drag” to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Teams of Delta employees took turns dragging a 250,000-pound jumbo jet 25 feet at a time. They raised over $1 million for cancer research.

2. Four sisters in England are in the news, because they’re all pregnant at the same time. They say it’s just a coincidence, they didn’t plan it.

The youngest sister is 24, and the oldest is 41. They’re both due later this year. The two middle sisters are further along, and both due in May. (Here’s a photo.)

3. Speaking of the U.K.: A 92-year-old woman named Betty Richardson’s bucket list included seeing a strip show. So her retirement home made it happen.

4. 11-year-old in Philadephia recently lost her father and grandfather but her mom wanted to make sure she could still attend her school’s “Father Daughter Dance”. So she contacted her daughter’s favorite Philadelphia Eagles player, Anthony Harris, and he said YES!

They sent her and her friends to a male review. The place they went to said they gave her the, quote, “full VIP experience.” (Here’s a photo.)