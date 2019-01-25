Tomorrow Ockley Green Middle School is hosting a Repair Café and Fix-It Fair. Volunteers will be fixing small appliances and electronics, mending clothing and repairing bikes. Since Repair Cafes began in Portland in 2013, there’ve been 54 events around the area with over 2600 items repaired. If you have anything that needs to be repaired, please register first. And if you are someone that loves to fix these types of items, they’re always looking for more volunteers.

Next Repair Cafe & Fix-It Fair is tomorrow