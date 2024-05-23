101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

News of the Weird: Scientists Claim Head Transplants Will Be Possible Within a Decade

Scientists at a neuroscience start-up called BrainBridge  have teamed up for an incredible medical breakthrough: AI-powered head transplants! They’ve developed a system to attach a head to a deceased donor’s body, preserving memories and cognitive abilities. Using advanced surgical robots and real-time AI imaging, they can precisely reconnect nerves and blood vessels. BrainBridge plans to perform the first procedure within eight years and aims to revolutionize healthcare with future innovations.  CLICK HERE to see an animation of the procedure and to read more about it.

