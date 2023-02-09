Newly Adopted Dog Leaves New Home And Walks Ten Miles Back To Shelter–And Rings The Doorbell! (And More Good News)

1. A dog in Texas ran away from her new home after she got adopted from a shelter last month. But her new owners have her again . . . after she walked 10 miles back to the shelter, and rang the doorbell.

2. On Saturday, an 83-year-old guy in Iowa was driving his Jeep across a frozen lake, where his son was ice fishing. The ice wasn’t thick enough, and his Jeep fell through. But a 17-year-old kid saw it happen, and rescued him AND his dog.

3. Late last month, cops in Virginia were trying to help a deer that got stuck on scaffolding next to a busy highway. It got away and ran ACROSS the highway, but somehow managed to dodge four different cars. A cop’s body-cam got it on video. It’s like watching a game of “Frogger”. (Here’s the video.)

4. Wildlife officials in Minnesota had to help a bear that couldn’t get out of the ditch it was hibernating in. The snow was too deep, and the bear was groggy. They relocated it to a better area, and now it’s hibernating again.

5. A nine-year-old kid in Chicago just broke a world record by dribbling a basketball blindfolded for 1 hour and 20 minutes straight.