New Zealand adds climate change curriculum
New Zealand has introduced new curriculum in public schools to educate kids about climate change and also alleviate the “eco-anxiety” that affects many young people who are tackling climate change discussions. The curriculum is designed for kids 11 to 15. It’s a group of students that are hearing that climate change is an existential threat to civilization”, that the future is uncertain, that immediate action is required but they don’t know who to turn to or what to do next. Part of their study is focused on processing the intense emotions associated with climate change. The science aspect of the course will help them explore ways to contribute to reducing and adapting to the impact on everyday life.
