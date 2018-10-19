One of my EcoChallenges this year was to explore a new nature area, so when we were in Cannon Beach last Friday I took advantage of it and found a couple of new trails in Oswald State Park that I hadn’t been on before. Fall is my favorite time for hiking and I don’t care if it’s raining or not. If you’ve been wanting to get out for a hike closer to home there’s good news coming from the Gorge. Late last month more trails and paths were opened after being closed for a little over a year. Crews with Oregon Department of Transportation, U.S. Forest Service and volunteers have been working hard to clear hazards to reopen roads, biking paths and hiking trails. It’s not just good news for folks who like to explore the outdoors, Troutdale and Cascade Locks were hit hard economically by last year’s fire.

New trails in the Gorge have opened up