New ‘Thing’ festival in Washington announced from creator of Saquatch

(From Consequence of Sound) -It’s set to take place August 24th and 25th at the historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, Washington. Featuring three primary stages — included a decommissioned zeppelin hangar, the art-deco Wheeler Theatre, and the Parade Grounds overlooking Puget Sound — the two-day event will feature music, comedy, podcasts, a night market, yoga, hikes, and more.

Bands include-

Violent Femmes, De La Soul, Café Tacvba,
Calexico and Iron & Wine, Jeff Tweedy, Khruangbin,
Kurt Vile & The Violators, Mentalist Scott Silven,
Tank and the Bangas, Parquet Courts, Phosphorescent,
Japanese Breakfast, Napoleon Dynamite Live!, Snail Mail,
John Reilly & Friends, Natasha Lyonne, Architects of Air’s Luminarium,
Bunny Ears podcast with Macaulay Culkin, Fontaines D.C., Júníus Meyvant,
Lindy West, Makaya McCraven, Todd Barry, Ryley Walker, Bedouine,
An Officer and a Gentleman Live Read, The Tobolowsky Files podcast with Stephen Tobolowsky, Caspar Babypants, Too Beautiful To Live with Luke Burbank & Andrew Walsh,
Black Belt Eagle Scout, The Black Tones, Orville Peck,
Claire Dederer, Dance Church with Kate Wallich & Amateur Hour, Night Market,

