New Tears for Fears Coming in April
(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Tears for Fears have new music ready to drop.
Vocalist Roland Orzabal tells the British website SuperDeluxeEdition.com, “We have finally decided to start releasing them track-by-track and it’s probably going to come out, I believe in April.”
The first new song “The Tipping Point” — which is also rumored to be the name of the complete album — will be released as a single, and then, they’ll “take it from there.”
There have been rumblings that Orzabal and co-founder Curt Smith had been working on new songs. But this interview was the first confirmation.
Tears for Fears last did a full tour of the U.S. in 2017 opening for Hall and Oates. But their shows were interrupted by the death of Orzabal’s wife, Caroline. His grieving put the band on hold for a year.