New statement declares “Woodstock 50 is proceeding,” despite financial backers pulling out

A new statement from the legal firm representing Woodstock 50 asserts that the planned anniversary music festival is proceeding as planned, despite the recent announcement that its financial backers were pulling out.

“This confirms that Woodstock 50 is proceeding with the planning and production of the festival,” declares the statement late Tuesday night from Marc Kasowitz, attorney for the festival. “Dentsu has no legal right or ability to cancel it. All stakeholders, including the entertainers, should proceed with the understanding that the event will take place as planned…”

Dentsu is Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, the company that was providing financial backing for Woodstock 50. It announced Monday that it was “canceling the festival” because it doesn’t “believe the production…can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang responded that the 50th anniversary edition of the famous festival will go on, despite Dentsu’s withdrawal.

Woodstock 50 remains scheduled for August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 140 miles from the original Woodstock festival site in Bethel, New York.

