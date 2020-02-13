New start-up that offers unique “burial” while supporting conservation
Death isn’t a comfortable topic to discuss for obvious reasons but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk about what’ll happen to our bodies after we die. Approximately 75 million Americans will reach the life-expectancy age between 2024-2042, where will all of those bodies go? There’s a new start-up called Better Places Forests that’s buying forests, securing their protection, and then offering areas where ashes can be deposited to nuture a memorial tree. Currently there are two locations, Point Arena, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and an 80 acre forest in California’s Santa Cruz mountains. It’s a unique idea where the burial of a loved one financially supports conversation.
