New Smashing Pumpkins song “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” due out Friday

The partially reunited Smashing Pumpkins will drop a new single this week.

The track, titled “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” will arrive on Friday. If you can’t wait that long, the song has already premiered on BBC Radio, around the 1:52:40 mark of that link.

“Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” follows the previously released single “Solara,” which was the first Pumpkins song featuring original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years. Compared to the distorted, chunky guitars of “Solara,” “Silvery Sometimes” has more of a cleaner, “1979” feel. Both tracks were recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

According to BBC DJ Lauren Laverne, the Pumpkins will release a new album in mid-November. Corgan previously said that the band planned to release two EPs.

Last week, Smashing Pumpkins wrapped up their Shiny and Oh So Bright U.S. tour. They’ll play shows in England and Italy in October before returning to the U.S. the next month for a hometown show in Chicago on November 30.

