New Smashing Pumpkins song “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” due out Friday

Credit: Olivia Bee

The partially reunited Smashing Pumpkins will drop a new single this week.

The track, titled “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” will arrive on Friday. If you can’t wait that long, the song has already premiered on BBC Radio, around the 1:52:40 mark of that link.

“Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” follows the previously released single “Solara,” which was the first Pumpkins song featuring original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years. Compared to the distorted, chunky guitars of “Solara,” “Silvery Sometimes” has more of a cleaner, “1979” feel. Both tracks were recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

According to BBC DJ Lauren Laverne, the Pumpkins will release a new album in mid-November. Corgan previously said that the band planned to release two EPs.

Last week, Smashing Pumpkins wrapped up their Shiny and Oh So Bright U.S. tour. They’ll play shows in England and Italy in October before returning to the U.S. the next month for a hometown show in Chicago on November 30.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Chris Cornell music coming next week? The 1975 shares new “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” song, “Sincerity Is Scary” Live collection focusing on Tom Petty’s 1997 Fillmore residency being considered, says Mike Campbell Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney to play drums on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Read an excerpt from Flea’s memoir, “Acid for Children,” due out in November Foo Fighters to perform at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles charity event