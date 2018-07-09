New Rolling Stones agreement with Universal Music Group to include reissue of archival concert films

The Rolling Stones have expanded and extended their ongoing partnership with Universal Music Group. Through the new worldwide agreement, the company and its subsidiaries will handle the rock legend’s music and audio-visual catalogs, including archival releases, merchandising, brand management and more.

The Stones partnership with Universal Music Group includes all of the band’s studio albums from 1971’s Sticky Fingers through 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, and will extend to future releases.

Meanwhile, Universal Music subsidiary Eagle Rock, which produces programs and releases for broadcast TV, DVDs, Blu-rays and digital media, will oversee the group’s long-form audio-visual catalog. In conjunction with the agreement, several archival Rolling Stones concert movies will be reissued, including Voodoo Lounge Live, Bridges to Babylon Tour ’97–98, Four Flicks and The Bigger Bang, as well as ones documenting a 1989 Atlanta show and the 1989-1990 Steel Wheels trek.

In addition, Universal Music’s Bravado subsidiary will handle merchandising, retail licensing and brand management for The Stones, including items bearing the band’s famous lips-and-tongue logo.

Universal Music Group also will help The Rolling Stones store and maintain their physical recordings, musical instruments and equipment.

The Rolling Stones wrapped up the 2018 European leg of their No Filter Tour on Sunday with a concert in Warsaw, Poland. The band currently has no other confirmed shows on its schedule.

In other news, The Rolling Stones have created a special t-shirt celebrating England’s appearance in the semi-finals of the World Cup soccer tournament. The shirt, which is priced at $60, features the group’s lips-and-tongue logo with the English flag incorporated into the tongue. It will be released this Friday, July 13, and can be pre-ordered now at The Rolling Stones’ official online store.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.