New Of Monsters & Men album “Fever Dream” coming in July

Of Monsters and Men‘s next album officially has a title and release date.

The third studio effort from the Icelandic folk rockers is called Fever Dream, and it’s due out July 26.

Fever Dream, the follow-up to 2015’s Beneath the Skin, features the lead single “Alligator,” which premiered last Friday. The track will receive its television debut when Of Monsters and Men perform it on NBC’s The Tonight Show next Wednesday, May 15.

You can also catch Of Monsters and Men live at the 2019 Life Is Beautiful festival, held September 20-22 in Las Vegas.

Here’s the Fever Dream track list:

“Alligator”

“Ahay”

“Róróró”

“Waiting for the Snow”

“Vulture, Vulture”

“Wild Roses”

“Stuck in Gravity”

“Sleepwalker”

“Wars”

“Under a Dome”

“Soothsayer”

