New Of Monsters and Men music arriving Friday?

It’s been nearly four years since we’ve heard new Of Monsters and Men music, but it looks like that’s about the change.

The Icelandic folk-rockers have shared a mysterious teaser on their Instagram, featuring footage of them working in the studio. The clip ends with what sounds like the vocal yelp of vocalist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir and the word “Friday” flashing across the screen.

You’ll have to tune in on May 3 to see exactly what will happen, but the smart money seems to be on the arrival of a new song. Perhaps we’ll also learn about a new album, too.

The most recent Of Monsters and Men album is the band’s 2015 sophomore effort Beneath the Skin, which spawned the single “Crystals.”

You can catch Of Monsters and Men live at this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival, held September 20-22 in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.