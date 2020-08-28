New Music Out Today – 08/28/20
Getty Images
The Avett Brothers continue their series of stripped-down releases with The Third Gleam.
The Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack includes new songs from Weezer and Cold War Kids.
Portugal the Man, Matt Maeson and A.J. Jackson of Saint Motel head up the cast of At Home With the Kids, an album of child-friendly tunes that will raise cash for Save the Children.
Billie Eilish’s Live at Third Man Records finally gets a wide vinyl release.
David Bowie’s ChangesNowBowie gets a physical release along with the live album I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74).
Also out this weekend are Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon’s Noon, Needtobreathe’s Out of Body and Josh Ritter’s See Here, I’ve Built You a Mansion.