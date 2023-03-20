New Mexico’s Wildlife Department Hiring “Professional Baby Bear Cuddlers” (And More Good News)

1. New Mexico’s wildlife department posted a job listing for people willing to cuddle adorable baby bears. (???) There are other job duties too, but that’s one of them.

Their wildlife officers go check on baby bears in winter while their mother hibernates. They posted photos of their team in action and said they’re looking to hire more “professional bear huggers.”

2. Good news for anyone seeing a March Madness game in person this month. A new study found going to a live sporting event can boost a fan’s mental health as much as landing a new job.

3. Last week, some alert employees at a Whataburger in Texas saved a 13-year-old girl from being abducted. She was with a 79-year-old guy who’d just picked her up on the side of the road. The employees could tell something about the situation didn’t seem right, so they called 911. He’s now in jail.

4. A 29-year-old guy in Maryland named Marcus Moore has autism. But he hasn’t let it stop him from becoming a successful business owner.

He’s worked at a grocery store for years. But he recently came home and told his dad he wanted to make enough money to be self-sufficient someday.

So back in October, his parents helped him start a pretzel business called Moore Crunch. Now several stores in his area are selling them. You can also buy them online at MooreCrunch.com.

-Mitch-