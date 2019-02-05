New Kurt Cobain book “Serving the Servant” due out in April

A new book about Kurt Cobain will be released this April in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of his death.

Titled Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, the book was written by Danny Goldberg, who was one of Nirvana‘s managers between 1990 and 1994. In it, Goldberg shares his memories of Cobain during the height of Nirvana mania, and interviews important figures in Kurt’s life, such as Courtney Love and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic..

“As soon as I started reading I got sucked in and I couldn’t put it down,” says Joan Jett of Serving the Servant. “As a huge Nirvana fan, it is petrifying to even attempt a description or enlightened comment about Kurt. I just want to say, any music fan should want this book. Any Nirvana fan must have this book.”

Serving the Servant will be released April 2. Cobain died April 5, 1994.

