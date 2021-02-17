New Killers Album: Time to Mix
The Killers are almost done with their new album.
They’ve teased new songs and a track listing on Instagram over the past couple of months, and now Brandon Flowers has told Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend on his Time Crisis podcast, “It’s almost done and we’re going to mix the record next week. We don’t have a drop date, but it’s pretty much done! It sort of fell into our laps.”
Flowers says that’s not normal for The Killers. “Some songs are laborious sons of bitches and then some just appear. This album just kind of appeared and we’ve never had that happen. We’ve had songs appear but never an entire record like this. We’re almost confused by it, but we’re going with it and we’re really excited about it.”