New Induction Date for 2020 Rock Hall Class
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has a new date — November 7th at Public Hall in Cleveland.
Originally scheduled for May 2nd, also in Cleveland, it, like everything else, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Class of 2020 is made up of The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, and The Notorious B.I.G.
It will be broadcast live on HBO.
Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland remains closed.