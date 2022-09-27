101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

New Hoverbike Coming To A Neighborhood Near You!

A company in Japan has developed a hoverbike that can fly up to 62 miles per hour for around 40 minutes.

This vehicle — which they’re calling the XTURISMO — was unveiled over the weekend at the Detroit Motor Show. The XTURISMO looks like a flying jetski with four large fan blades around it to enable vertical take-off and landing — and flies about 10 feet above the ground, kind of like those land speeder things in the Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi.   Would you give this thing a try?

