New Green Day album won’t mention Donald Trump because he gives Billie Joe Armstrong “diarrhea”

ABC/Randy Holmes
While Green Day is known for being a political band, the group’s upcoming album Father of All… doesn’t make any mention of Donald Trump. That’s because, well…we’ll let Billie Joe Armstrong explain it.
“I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just…there’s nothing,” Armstrong tells Kerrang!
“Trump gives me diarrhea, you know?” he adds. “I don’t want to write a song about it!”
However, Armstrong explains that Father of All… is political, in a sense.
“It’s coming from a place of feeling like you’re out of control, and you’re not in charge of your own body anymore,” Armstrong says. “It paints pictures or vignettes of what life is like for me and for other people that, I feel like, are desperate.”
“I mean that in an empathetic way, where people in America have become very desperate with their situations,” he continues. “There’s factories being shut down, gentrification…”
Father of All…, the follow-up to 2016’s Revolution Radio, arrives February 7. Green Day will be supporting the new record on their gigantic Hella Mega tour next summer, which also features Weezer and Fall Out Boy.
