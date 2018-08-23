New contest offers Detroit getaway featuring dinner with Joe Walsh and VIP tickets to Eagles concert

How would you like to experience life in the fast lane during a whirlwind weekend in Detroit that includes two VIP tickets to The Eagles‘ October 14 concert at Little Caesars Arena and a pre-show dinner with guitarist Joe Walsh? Walsh has teamed up with the Prizeo website to launch a contest offering the grand-prize winner and one guest a trip to the Motor City, where they’ll be treated to the show, a meal with Joe and a whole lot more.

In order to have a chance to win, you can donate $10 or more by visiting Prizeo.com/Joe Walsh, with the money raised by the contest benefiting the Facing Addiction organization.

As Walsh explains in a statement, “I’ll fly you and a guest to Detroit and put you up in a hotel and then you’ll get an amazing weekend experience exploring the city!” The winner and guest will enjoy dinner cooked by acclaimed chef James Rigato at his new restaurant, Mabel Gray; will visit Glenn Frey Drive, the Motown Museum, Jack White‘s Third Man Records store and the Shinola watch store; and will sample the rival hot dogs at the popular American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island hot-dog stands.

The trip culminates with the aforementioned dinner and concert.

Fans donating money at Prizeo.com also will have the chance to win various other prizes, including a guitar autographed by Walsh and an exclusive t-shirt. Entries will be accepted until October 1.

Facing Addiction, which recently merged with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, is a nonprofit organization that works toward ending the addiction crisis affecting so many Americans.

The final leg of The Eagles’ 2018 tour kicks of September 8 in Phoenix and runs through an October 20 show in Cleveland.

