New Chris Cornell music coming next week?

ABC/Randy Holmes

A new photo posted to Chris Cornell‘s social media pages suggests that new music from the late Soundgarden frontman will be posthumously released next week.

The photo, uploaded to Cornell’s Facebook and Twitter, features the musician’s signature and the hashtag #WhenBadDoesGood, along with the date September 21.

No other details are available just yet, so stick to Cornell’s socials for more info.

In other Chris Cornell happenings, a statue of the grunge legend will be unveiled in his hometown of Seattle during a ceremony held at the Museum of Pop Culture on October 7.

