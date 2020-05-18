Look
Shows
Events
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Listen
Recently Played
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Trust Me, I’m A Professional
The Portland 50
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Bloodworks Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Mitch Elliott
New Canadian Study Says Marijuana May Prevent CoVid 19
Research is providing that up to twelve strains can prevent Coronavirus from forming in the mouth. The study researched over 400 strains and 13 of the strains were able to alter ACE2 levels, an enzyme previously linked to COVID-19 infection.
“A number of them have reduced the number of these (virus) receptors by 73 percent, the chance of it getting in is much lower. If they can reduce the number of receptors, there’s much less chance of getting infected,”
says Dr. Igor Kovalchuk, head of research at Canada’s University of Lethbridge.
Some of the strains were able to control serine protease TMPRSS2, which is another protein necessary for COVID-19.
If further research proves that strains of marijuana are successful in preventing Coronavirus from entering a human host it could be used in the form of mouthwash, gargle, inhalants, or gel caps.
#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man
Recently Played
May 18th, 2020
View full playlist
Uniquely Portland
Look
Shows
Events
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Listen
Recently Played
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Trust Me, I’m A Professional
The Portland 50
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
Bloodworks Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL