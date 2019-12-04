New app to monitor air pollution in Portland
Air pollution caused by improper burn of solid fuels in wood stove of an old house coming out of a chimney with neglected maintenance before heating season.
Portland currently ranks among the top 25 cities with the most short-term particulate pollution, that’s from the American Lung Association’s 2019 State of the Air Report. Residential wood fires are the biggest contributor of particulate pollution, but pollution also comes from gas and diesel exhaust, commercial and industrial operations, off-road diesel use and dust from roads and construction. You can now track Portland’s dirty air with an app. SmellMyCity allows Portlanders to document and monitor air pollution by having people smell, submit and share air pollution they encounter.
