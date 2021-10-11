      Weather Alert

New Adele This Week

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Adele took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a long snippet of her upcoming single “Easy on Me.”

She played the track until just before the first chorus, but didn’t leave the Instagram Live session up on her account. But various fans recorded it and posted it on Twitter. “Easy on Me” will be out on Friday.

Also, during the chat she said, “My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way. It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it’s been really therapeutic for sure.”

#Trending
