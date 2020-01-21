New Adele Album in 2020

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Get ready for the onslaught, folks, Adele’s manager has confirmed that she’ll release a new album this year.
“And the sooner the better,” Jonathan Dickins tells the British trade magazine Music Week. Adele’s most recent album, 25, came out over five years ago. The new one will be her fourth overall.
As of mid-2019, Adele’s debut album, 19, had sold over three million physical copies in the U.S. alone, while 21 was approaching the 12 million mark and 25 was at about nine-and-a-half million. In an era where physical sales are often dwarfed by streams and downloads, the release of a new Adele album is a big deal for the music industry.