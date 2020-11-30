Nevermind, It’s Another Chart Record
(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind just matched another chart record.
It’s become the third studio album to rack up 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart. The other two studio albums to achieve that feat are Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, which is at 952 weeks and counting, and Metallica’s 1991 self-titled release, known as The Black Album, which is up to 585 weeks and counting.
Only seven albums overall have crossed the 500-week threshold. The other four are all greatest hits packages — Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend (654 weeks), Journey’s Greatest Hits (634 weeks) Guns n’ Roses’ Greatest Hits (513 weeks) and Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits (504 weeks).