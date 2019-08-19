Never Give Up on Dave Grohl and Rick Astley
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
An unannounced performance by Dave Grohl, billed only as “Special Guest,” helped usher Club NME at London’s tiny Moth Club back into existence on Friday.
Grohl was joined by a couple of friends — one you might have expected, and one you probably wouldn’t.
You might expect a Foo Fighter and there was one, keyboardist Rami Jaffee. The other was none other than the Rick-roller himself, Rick Astley. Even more surprisingly, Astley played drums during most of the five song set and let Grohl sing his best-known song.
In addition to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Grohl did four Foo Fighters songs: “Big Me,” “Times Like These,” “Everlong” and “Best of You.”
Some fan shot video has turned up on Instagram.