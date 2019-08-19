      Weather Alert

Never Give Up on Dave Grohl and Rick Astley

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

An unannounced performance by Dave Grohl, billed only as “Special Guest,” helped usher Club NME at London’s tiny Moth Club back into existence on Friday.

Grohl was joined by a couple of friends — one you might have expected, and one you probably wouldn’t.

You might expect a Foo Fighter and there was one, keyboardist Rami Jaffee. The other was none other than the Rick-roller himself, Rick Astley. Even more surprisingly, Astley played drums during most of the five song set and let Grohl sing his best-known song.

In addition to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Grohl did four Foo Fighters songs: “Big Me,” “Times Like These,” “Everlong” and “Best of You.”

Some fan shot video has turned up on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dave Grohl & Rick Astley do Rick Astley #clubnme #nevergonnagiveyouup

A post shared by Anthony Giannaccini (@anthony_ntl) on

#Trending
Holiday Inn switching from single-use to bulk toiletries
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Ways to access nature even if you live in a large city or town
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
Green Plate Program at PDX

Recently Played

August 19th, 2019
11:16am
Missed Connection Head & The Heart
11:13am
Time Of Your Life (good Riddance) Green Day
11:10am
I Need A Teacher Hiss Golden Messenger
11:07am
Stand R.e.m.
11:04am
First Cold War Kids
10:51am
Dont Come Round Here No More Tom Petty
View full playlist