Netflix teases Season 4 of Stranger Things

No more wondering if Stranger Things will be back on Netflix.

The streaming network announced on Monday a formal green light for the fourth installment of its sci-fi smash from creators Matt and Ross Duffer.  In the same announcement, Netflix also said they had signed the Duffer Brothers to a multiyear deal to make additional movies and TV shows for the streaming giant.

The teaser video ends with the phrase, “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore” – but since the announcement doesn’t provide a release date, there is no word as to how long we’ll be waiting for the next season.

